Missing Ohio Teen Found Alive After Nationwide Manhunt

A missing Ohio teenager has been found alive in Mexico while riding with a fugitive wanted for kidnapping, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, hails from the Canton area and had been reported missing out of Akron and Cleveland. She was with Jonathan R. Jones, 33, at the time she was discovered in Chihuahua, Mexico, authorities said.

Jones had already been wanted by Wood County authorities for pandering obscene material and child endangerment — but skipped a court appearance on Thursday, leading to a warrant for his arrest and a nationwide manhunt.

Jonathan R. Jones (US Marshall’s Office)

The conviction stemmed from a 2022 incident near Toledo, where Jones is from.

Once found in Mexico, Jones surrendered and was arrested without incident.

It is not believed that Coons suffered any injuries. She has since returned to her family.

Late last week, the U.S Marshall released statement on Jones, identifying him as 5-foot-10 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

They added that Coones and Jones were spotted traveling through Arizona near the Mexican border in a 2021 white Buick Encore SUV.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the arrest.

