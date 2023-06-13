Missing Stanford Professor Found Prior to Scheduled Domestic Violence Court Appearance

44-year-old Stanford professor Hunter Fraser, who went missing right before a scheduled court appearance, has allegedly been “self-rescued.” Fraser was missing since Tuesday morning but was located this past Saturday at Olympic National Park in Washington state. Several other hikers helped Fraser in his “self-rescue,” after he disappeared during a 40-mile hike. Self-rescued refers to the fact that Fraser was not found by professionals.

A search for Fraser was held around the area after his family reported that they hadn’t heard from him for several days. The search for Fraser, who is referred to as an “extremely skilled solo hiker,” was called off on Saturday morning after he was found, a day after the man was set to appear in court for domestic violence.

Found Man May Have Purposefully Went Missing

According to park officials, Fraser was “self-rescued via the Dosewallips River Trail with the assistance of other hikers. He was driven to Quilcene, WA where his family, park personnel, and medical responders met him.”

Fraser, who works as a biology professor in California, was charged with a misdemeanor for domestic violence back in July 2022 when he violently assaulted his girlfriend in his home in front of his own child. Allegedly, Fraser slammed his unnamed girlfriend on the ground and smashed a door into her chest, causing the woman to suffer from two fractured ribs. Fraser was awaiting a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for this past Friday, which his ordeal in the park conveniently caused him to miss.

Fraser previously denied all allegations against him. In an email he wrote to his lab, Fraser stated, “While I am prevented from going into details here while the case is pending, I do want you to know that the allegations against me are untrue. At no point in my career or in my personal life has anyone ever made such an accusation or allegation against me before. This has all been incredibly jarring. In our current cultural moment, I realize that my words may stir skepticism, but they are the truth. Allow the process to be fully completed before reaching any conclusions.”

If Fraser purposely got himself lost on his two-day hike in order to escape his court date, he didn’t exactly succeed. Fraser’s hearing has been rescheduled to June 28.

