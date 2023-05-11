Mississippi Man Arrested After House Fire Kills Father and Son

Police have arrested a man in connection with a house fire that killed a father and son in Picayune, Miss.

Maurice Damon Perkins, 48, has been arrested on two counts of murder, police said.

Authorities responded to a fire at a home on Friday, locating two deceased males inside. Following an investigation and autopsy, the case was ruled a homicide.

Maurice Damon Perkins (Picayune Police Department)

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said that all evidence points to the two men who died being residents of the home, via WLBT. Their names won’t be released until DNA tests are completed, Turnage added.

“The arrest was the result of a constant investigation by Picayune Police CID and planning by Special Response Teams of both Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department,” Picayune Police wrote in a Facebook post. “We appreciate all officers and deputies involved. This arrest was made without incident thanks to them.”

Remains of a house fire that resulted in two deaths in Picayune, Miss. (WLOX)

The police added that “this is still an active investigation,” indicating there may be more at play or perhaps other suspects. They may also be looking into the motive.

“We ask that anyone with any information in reference to this case please call Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5478, Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898,” the post read.

