Mississippi Man Wanted For Killing Nephew Arrested In Texas

A man from Hinds County, Mississippi, wanted in connection of killing his nephew has been captured and arrested in Texas, authorities said.

Jeremiah “Bubba” Keyes is accused of shooting and killing nephew Victavis Hobson, who died after being shot in his abdomen while standing in his driveway.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on Wednesday that Keyes had been arrested in Terrell, Texas, and was awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. The tragedy took place on Falcon Ridge Drive in Raymond back on January 19.

Details, including a motive, have not been released.

“The suspect, Jeremiah Keyes, is no stranger to the law, with a history of armed robbery and aggravated assault staining his past,” wrote Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed of BNN Breaking.

“Standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with penetrating brown eyes and black hair, Keyes is not just a figure from a wanted poster; he’s a man whose life choices have led him to this desperate juncture. Sheriff Tyree Jones has been vocal about Keyes’ criminal background, emphasizing the urgency of bringing him to justice. Yet, with multiple tattoos declaring ‘Who can I Trust’ on his right shoulder, ‘Bubba’ on his left forearm, and another unspecified design on the right side of his neck, Keyes seems to have been grappling with trust and betrayal long before this latest accusation.