Missouri Nightclub Shooting Leaves 3 People Dead and 2 Injured

A mass shooting has occurred at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, resulting in three deaths and two injuries. One of the injuries is reported to be critical.

Incident Details

Photo: Caroline Hogan / Scripps News Kansas City

The Kansas City Police Department arrived at the Klymax Lounge at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found multiple victims.

“Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene,” authorities stated. “One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.”

Five victims were involved in the incident, all of whom are believed to be adults. Three of them were taken to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead.

“Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene,” authorities continued. “They will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.”

Police Statements

It’s unknown if a suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting. A motive hasn’t been revealed either.

“We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents,” authorities stated.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the United States, approximately 230 mass shootings have occurred this year so far. Two of these shootings occurred in Kansas City, Missouri at the Klymax Lounge, and in Birmingham, Alabama.

Despite names not officially being released, on social media, friends of Jason McConnell identified him as one of the victims.

Honystye Chancellor, McConnell’s stepdaughter, said that her stepfather was kind and had a lot of love from the people in the area.

“Almost everybody in Kansas City knew him,” she shared. “He treated everybody [well].”

“He liked to dress – he could dress really good,” she added.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the apprehension of the shooter and additional information regarding the incident.