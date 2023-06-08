Mom Who Lives in Van With Three Daughters Arrested for Using Machete to Chase Woman

A Houston mom who regularly documents living in a van with her children on social media is no longer living in the van. For now, a jail cell is her home.

Videos by Rare

That’s because Eugena Morris, 28, was arrested and taken into custody after she went after another woman with a machete, police said.

Morris has gained a modest following on TikTok, where she chronicles what it’s like to live in a van with her three daughters.

“You don’t know what people go through, or have been through to survive,” Morris said in one of her videos, via Fox 26.

Eugena Morris

Harris County Jail Records

The incident that led to her arrest reportedly happened at Haviland Park in southwest Houston. It began when Morris and others began arguing before she returned to her van and emerged with a machete, chasing down another woman involved in the argument, police said.

The woman chased by Morris was able to get away and was not harmed, according to court records.

But there still could be more trouble on the way for Morris. Court records show that Child Protective Services have been contacted following the incident.

And according to police, strong odors emerged from the van, a search revealed. Police said they also found a bucket inside the van that had been used for a restroom.

Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and with Endangering a Child. Her bail was set at $10,000.

Read More: Florida Teacher Arrested for Hosting Student Brawls in Class