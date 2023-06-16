In a terrible turn of events, an upstate New York mother believed her son was being taken care of by a trusted babysitter. Krista Holmes soon found out via her Ring camera, the nanny had lost it.

Videos by Rare

The footage shows the nanny slapping the 2-year-old boy repeatedly. As the boy wept and wept during the beating, the nanny trapped him under a blanket, assumedly to mask the screaming and crying. As the horrible fiasco continued, the mother caught the nanny holding down the boy’s head with her foot while he was stuck in the blanket.

Some of the slapping was aired on television stations, according to the New York Post though, the insanity continued beyond what was shared. After watching the tragedy take place Holmes immediately ran to her car, left work, and raced home to rescue her son.

Nanny Caught Slapping and Tossing 2-Year-Old Boy Via Ring Camera

When Holmes got home she found her son only bruised, but nothing too serious. She then called the police on the nanny, Chantal Mason. Despite her best efforts, Chantal Mason was caught and arrested by the police. She has been charged with endangering the life of a child.

What is most disturbing about the whole mess is that Chantal had been a trusted family friend for the past 15 years, not to mention she had babysat Holme’s children many times before.

Holmes has shared: “She told me that he just woke up, she fed him, and he was laying on the couch watching TV,” Holmes continued: “So when I checked the camera, that’s not what he was doing. He was hysterically crying.”

The mom warned everyone after the event: “You can’t trust nobody. You cannot trust your kids’ godparents. You can’t trust a long friend. You can’t trust nobody, watch your own kids. Protect your own kids.”

Read More: Kristin Davis Felt Guilty Leaving Children Every Weekend for 7 Months While Filming