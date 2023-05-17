New Evidence Shows OnlyFans Model Acted in Self-Defense in Boyfriend’s Brutal Death

The lawyers for OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney said new evidence reveals that she acted in self-defense in the killing of her boyfriend in their Miami apartment.

Clenney, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in the April 3, 2022, death of boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 28. She has claimed he was attacking her before she stabbed him in the chest.

And now, attorneys Sabrina Puglisi and Frank Prieto are saying they will use evidence at the trial to prove Clenney correct, adding that she was the victim of abuse.

The first is in Las Vegas in 2021 where she actually called security and the interview of the security officer by police,” Puglisi told Law and Crime.

“And you can see it in the body camera of the police officer, he says he overheard her saying, ‘Get your hands off me,’ and when they got up to the room, clumps of her hair were on the ground.”

Prieto added that it seemed to take the police an inordinate amount of time before they arrested Clenney for Obumseli’s death.

“I think that the fact that the detective in this matter did not arrest her for four months while they investigated the case — it’s very telling,” he told Law and Crime.

Obumseli family attorney Michael Haggard attorney begs to differ.

“The forensic evidence is clear that Christian was not an aggressor in any way and that there’s one aggressor in this case,” Haggard said, via Law and Crime.

At the time Clenney was arrested, she allegedly told police, “I really don’t know if this was justified at all,” per Fox 4.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle characterized the relationship between Clenney and Obumseli as “tempestuous and combative” in a press conference announcing Clenney’s arrest.

Clenney reportedly made more than $3 million via her OnlyFans account since 2020. She had more than 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of her arrest.

