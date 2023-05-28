North Dakota Man Breaks Out Box Cutter to Try to Lift Liquor Store

One man wanted a bottle of Jim Beam and he wasn’t about to be denied — even if it meant not paying for it, and telling the store employee as much.

If that doesn’t do the trick, then maybe you have to pull out the box cutter.

Morgan Silk, 23, allegedly did exactly that when he tried to lift a bottle of Jim Beam from Captain Jack’s Liquor Land in Bismarck, North Dakota.

It appears to have started innocently enough. According to arresting affidavits, Silk tucked the Jim Beam bottle in his pants as he made his way toward the entrance. He was aiming for an inconspicuous getaway. But the store employee stopped Silk, realizing what was going on here.

Morgan Silk

Morgan Silk. (Burleigh Morton Detention Center)

It was at that point that Silk pulled out the box cutter, allegedly indicating harm to the store employee. The employee opted to let Silk leave, with the Jim Beam in tow.

But wait, there’s more.

Apparently, Silk already had a trespass order at that Captain Jack’s Liquor Land location. In all, he has had six previous convictions of criminal trespass at the store, the most recent being back in August, per KX News.

This time, he was found to have a syringe on him when arrested, authorities said. He allegedly admitted to arresting officers that he used the syringe for methamphetamine.

Silk is now facing charges that include robbery, menacing serious bodily injury or inflicting bodily injury, criminal trespass and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. That’s one felony and two misdemeanors for those of you scoring at home.

There are a few lessons that Silk can learn from this, the first being to bring money with you when you’re looking to shop. The second is to keep the box cutter in your pants when confronted. And finally, whatever you do, try to get your liquor from somewhere else. That particular store already has you all figured out.