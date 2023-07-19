A good friend of the late OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, shared insights on Stockton’s “death wish.”

As reported by the New York Post, Stockton Rush’s friend Karl Stanley appeared in a 60 minutes show in Australia. In that show he shed some light onto some very disturbing possibilities concerning the implosion of the Titan sub.

Karl, who happens to be a sub pilot himself, had a lot to say about the fragility of the Titan. He was on one of the subs first test runs in the Bahamas. While on the test run, Karl and Stockton heard huge cracks and pops every minute or so, he compared the sound to gun shots. He added that, so much sound was a really bad sign structurally since they were 12,000 feet underwater at that point.

OceanGate CEO’s Friend Claims He Murdered His Titan Passengers

Haunting photos show late OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush test diving his Titan sub https://t.co/z7ptAu4o17 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2023

When discussing the submersible, Karl said: “Stockton was designing a mouse trap for billionaires.” He further said that Stockton would not have minded risking the lives of his passengers, as long as he went down in history. He was then asked very directly if Stockton had a “death wish.” To this he said: “The only question is, ‘When?’ He was risking his life and his customers’ lives to go down in history. He’s more famous now than anything else he would’ve done.”

Karl continued saying: “He quite literally and figuratively went out with the biggest bang in human history that you could go out with, and who was the last person to murder two billionaires at once, and have them pay for the privilege?” With that shocking allegation in mind, many who were invited to ride the Titan accused Stockton of being wildly on a hunt for passengers. The president of Triton Submarines, Patrick Lahey, claimed that Stockton was on a “predatory hunt” for individuals with a whole lot of extra cash.

In agreement with renderings made on YouTube recently, Karl believes the implosion to have been caused by the carbon fiber encasing, based on his own experience in the Bahamas. Karl was pointing out that Stockton had known the structural issues with the sub, and went down anyway. As the evidence piles up, the accusation of the ‘billionaire mousetrap’ seems to be more and more probable.

