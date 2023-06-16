Ohio Dad Charged With Murdering 3 Sons, Surviving Daughter Fled Home Screaming For Help

An Ohio father has been charged with murdering his three sons, all younger than the age of 8, as the daughter of the home ran from the house and yelled for help, claiming that her dad “was killing everyone,” authorities said.

Videos by Rare

The mother of the children was also shot in the hand.

Chad Doerman, 32, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after deputies found him at the scene of the triple homicide in Monroe Township, just north of Dayton.

The incident took place Thursday, with a call of distress from the mother to the police alerting authorities at about 4 p.m. EST. Police arrived on the scene to find Doerman sitting on his front steps, they said. He was arrested without incident.

Paramedics attempted to revive the boys — ages 7, 4 and 3 — after finding them unresponsive in the front yard. All three died from gunshot wounds. Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy told the mother of her sons’ deaths while she was at the hospital, a press release said.

Chad Doerman Arrested

A motive has not yet been determined as the investigation is ongoing. Doerman was reportedly armed with a rifle.

Prosecutors called the crime “monstrous” and “unspeakable” when describing the crime. They went on to say they couldn’t name a person who was more dangerous to the community than Doerman.

They added that Doerman has given a full confession to the killings. He broke down in tears during his first hearing, with prosecutors saying the murders had been planned.

The New Richmond School District Superintendent shared a statement on social media following the tragedy.

“Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to life up those affected by this horrific incident,” it read.