Ohio Man Shot to Death in Road-Rage Incident

An Ohio man is dead after what appeared to be a senseless road-rage confrontation along the interstate as he made his return home from work around 5:30 p.m. local time.

George Jenson, 40, was shot to death and found in his car by Akron-area police, who responded to reports of a single-car accident on Interstate 76 near Norton, Ohio. Jensen was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries about a half-hour after the accident.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal, Jensen was traveling east when another driver pulled up alongside his vehicle and fired several shots, the medical examiner’s office said. Jensen’s car then hit a median and came to a stop.

Police said the suspect was traveling in a black 2018 or newer Chevy Camaro.

“He was a sweet, compassionate man,” Jensen’s wife, Allison Jensen, told the Beacon Journal. “He was really smart, loved animals. It wasn’t right what happened to him.”

Jensen’s friend and co-worker, Scott Keenan, said people who witnessed the accident tried to save Jensen after they saw an arm come out of another car window and shoot at Jensen’s vehicle.

“(Witnesses) saw an arm come out holding a gun and ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and Geo’s car swung wildly across lanes of traffic,” Keenan said, via the Beacon Journal. “(He) went across three lanes and back across three lanes.”

The Norton Police Department continues to search for clues and perhaps video of the incident. They are asking that anyone with information to contact the Norton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-706-0084.

“Before the shooting, there appeared to be a road rage incident between the victim and another driver in a black 2018 or newer Chevy Camaro as the two traveled on Interstate 76,” according to the Norton Police Department. “The driver of the Camaro fired multiple gunshots toward the victim’s car as it drove past.”