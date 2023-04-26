Ohio Woman Incarcerated for Allegedly Commanding Dogs to Attack 6-Year-Old Girl

In Lebanon, Ohio, 38-year-old Cassie Thierauf has received a sentence after admitting to ordering her dogs to attack a group of children, resulting in a 6-year-old getting seriously injured. The woman will serve two years behind bars.

On August 25, 2022, Thierauf got into an argument with her neighbor, who is the 6-year-old girl’s mother. It was reported that Thierauf and an unknown individual were doing drugs in her backyard, causing the neighbor to come outside and start videotaping.

Thierauf became angry after she noticed the woman was filming, and a verbal altercation ensued. The neighbor went back into her home to call the police, leaving her children outside, including the 6-year-old, as they played with some other kids in the neighborhood. This is when Thierauf reportedly ordered her dogs to attack the children, and was heard in a police video shouting, “Your kids shouldn’t have f— with me and my dogs!”

In court, the injured child’s father said, “She called two dogs to attack four little girls who were out front. My 6-year-old, mauled by two of them while she stood there on her front porch watching.” Thierauf tearfully told the judge, “I would never use my dogs in a malicious or threatening type of way towards anybody. This all occurred because I didn’t shut my front door.” However, Thierauf did plead guilty to child endangerment on April 19 after entering a plea agreement.

The judge ordered Thierauf’s dogs to be confiscated and euthanized, considering them “contraband.” After serving a two-year jail sentence, Thierauf has the possibility of two years probation. The child is recovering from her injuries, which included bites to her body and head. She had to undergo many emergency surgeries but is expected to make a full recovery. Hopefully, Thierauf is not able to own another pet anytime in the near future.