One of Two Birmingham Firefighters Dies After What Police Are Calling Targeted Attack

One of the two Alabama firefighters shot at their fire station has died, city officials said.

Jordan Melton, 28, was shot multiple times while working at Station 9 in the Norwood area, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. He was pronounced dead five days later.

Melton and fellow firefighter Jamal Jones last week while conducting routine checks of engines and other equipment inside the station. Police described it as a targeted attack by a suspect who had a personal conflict with one of the victims. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Jones remains hospitalized with his injuries after undergoing surgery. Both men were shot in the legs and lungs, police said.

“It devastates me to share that we’ve lost our own firefighter Jordan Melton. But before I talk about Jordan the public servant, I want to celebrate Jordan the man,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement.

“Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved good barbecue. He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who has been his rock in these difficult past few days.”

The mayor requested that the community join him “in wrapping our arms around Jordan’s family today. They’ve lost a son, a brother, a friend and colleague. Know that we’re exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones.”

“Jordan paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain. We are his family, and his memory will be honored.”

Melton had just completed the fire department’s recruit school in June after a few months of employment.