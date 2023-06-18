Plastic Surgeon Found Guilty of Attempted Manslaughter Over Botched Breast Surgery on Teen

A plastic surgeon in Colorado has been charged with attempted manslaughter in the death of a teenager who received a breast augmentation procedure in 2019, authorities announced.

Videos by Rare

Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, went into cardiac after receiving anesthesia while undergoing surgery at the office of prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey Kim.

Authorities say Kim attempted to perform CPR on Nguyen but admitted to not calling 911 for help for five hours. Two nurses claim they requested to call 911 but Kim denied their requests.

Nguyen was left with a major brain injury, unable to walk, speak or feed herself and needed around-the-clock medical care. She died a little more than a year after the incident.

“We understand medical procedures don’t always go as planned, but this defendant showed a shocking and extreme lack of judgment and humanity by failing to call for an ambulance and denying his patient appropriate treatment in a hospital setting,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in a statement.

“Patients put their trust in doctors and the outcome might have been different had the defendant sought appropriate medical care. This defendant made decisions based on what was best for his business and not for his patient.”

Kim has already agreed to pay $1 million to Nguyen’s family in an out-of-court settlement.

“Even though it will never bring our daughter back, at least this will help others from getting hurt and prevent ruining other families’ lives,” the family said in a statement. “We still haven’t been able to get closure from Emmalyn’s death. Hopefully bringing criminal charges will bring out the truth about what happened and will bring justice for Emmalyn.”