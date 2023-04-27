Police Arrest Armed Suspect for Alleged Daytime Kidnapping of A Woman 

On Tuesday, police arrested a man who they believe hit a woman with a gun and then forced her into a car in a California neighborhood.

William Garcia, 32, has been identified by authorities as the man who dragged a woman into his silver Kia Rio and drove away in broad daylight.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that Garcia has been arrested on abduction and kidnapping charges. The woman was found safe on Wednesday night. She was located 8 miles outside of the LA area.

Security footage discovered in a public area showed her sprinting down a residential sidewalk. She rushed to a driveway nearby and tried to hide behind a gate. Moments later, an armed gentleman arrives and proceeds to approach the woman.

She was spotted walking towards the passenger side of the car, suggesting that the two of them were likely acquainted. Suddenly, the man struck her head with a gun and forced her into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

He looks around for a while before climbing back into his vehicle and driving away. Police stated that the suspect vehicle has been collected as evidence.

According to the ABC7 news outlet, investigators report that the incident could have stemmed from a “possible domestic dispute.”

A witness made a statement about what they saw at the scene. “That’s why I opened up the window and I yelled to leave her alone. Little did I know, he had a gun in his hand. That’s when I called my husband and my husband came and then he seen him, and my neighbor across the street also seen the gun and that’s when everybody kind of pulled back and he took off.”

“The victim was found unharmed and she is currently in the custody of the sheriff’s department, pending further questioning,” Veronica Fantom, an LASD Dept. stated.