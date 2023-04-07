Police Shoot and Kill Man in Fatal Mistake at Wrong Home

52-year-old Robert Dotson was mistakenly shot to death by police in his own home after officers were called to the man’s house in Farmington, New Mexico. Turns out, the cops had the wrong address.

At around 11:30 PM this past Wednesday, officers knocked on the door of 5305 Valley View Avenue, but were actually called to 5308 Valley View Avenue. Police claimed that shortly after waiting for an answer, Dotson opened his screen door, carrying a handgun.

Police reportedly asked for backup “to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door” before Dotson appeared. In an official statement, it was stated that “At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson.” Dotson was killed at the scene.

As shown in body cam footage, Dotson’s wife was also present in the doorway and shot off a handgun at police, but did not injure anyone. She reportedly put down her weapon when she realized the people at her door were with the police. The statement also said, “Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands.” Dotson’s wife remains uninjured and has not been charged with any crime.

The horrific occurrence is currently being investigated by The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Police stated that criminal charges may be sought out. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe spoke about the tragic incident in a video statement, saying, “I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family. There’s nothing I can say that will make this better. It’s a terrible event, and I’m heartbroken by it.” It is not clear what caused officers to be called to 5308 Valley View Avenue, or if that issue was ever solved or investigated further.