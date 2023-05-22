Remains of Texas Woman Found 10 Days After Disappearance

On Saturday, authorities arrested a man in connection with the killing of a Texas woman who had been missing for over a week. The remains of the woman were also found on the same day as the arrest.

Initial Reports

According to a Facebook statement from Midland Police Department, Madeline Molina Pantoja, 20, was last seen at her apartment complex in Midland, Texas on the evening of May 10th. She had left without her car or cell phone.

Nearly ten days after she was reported missing, the body of the woman was found in a field close to the intersection of E County Road 190 and South County Road 1138. This information was included in an affidavit that was reported by local news outlets.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted in Dallas County as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the report.

Authorities stated that they arrested Mario Juan Chacon Jr., aged 24, on May 20, shortly after Pantoja’s remains were found.

Chacon has been charged with the murder and is being held in jail on a $3 million bond, according to court records from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. Chacon has not yet hired an attorney.

The police have not shared the connection between the suspect and victim publicly, however according to a document obtained by KMID, people close to Pantoja informed investigators that they had been in a relationship and had recently broken up.

Family and friends have reported that Pantoja was in a dispute with a man before her disappearance, according to KMID.

“People from those apartments have spoken more about things, they heard arguments, not just on her floor…but outside,” Pantoja’s cousin, Myriam Benavides, shared with the outlet.

Karen Ramos, a friend of Pantoja’s, told KMID that she had difficulty entering the woman’s apartment. Once she was able to get in, she found Pantoja’s phone, keys, and dog inside.

“We finally got into her apartment and her keys were in there, but the door was locked, and he [the man] was the only one who had a key,” Ramos shared.

Continued Investigation

Police have not publicly identified the man who the woman was last seen arguing with, however, according to the affidavit, her loved ones said the man was Chacon.

Pantoja’s family and friends were suspicious when Chacon, who had a key to the woman’s apartment, was seen around, “did not appear concerned,” the affidavit reported.

Police Chief Seth Herman announced during a May 19 press conference streamed to Facebook that a missing persons investigation had been launched. Law enforcement agencies had searched a 60-square-mile radius, served a dozen search warrants, and interviewed around 25 people in the process.

The mayor of Midland, Lori Blong, announced a reward of $20,000 for any information that could help find Pantoja. Unfortunately, Pantoja was found dead before the reward could be claimed.

The investigation continues.