Reports Claim Brian Laundrie’s Mother Wrote Letter to Son with ‘Burn After Reading’ Note”

According to a report by CNN, an attorney representing Gabby Petito’s parents has made accusations against Brian Laundrie’s mother, claiming that she wrote a letter to her son suggesting that he should bury a body with a shovel.

The allegation was made by lawyer Patrick Reilly during a court hearing on Tuesday, where he further claimed that the letter was discovered inside Laundrie’s backpack after his body was found. The attorney went on to suggest that the letter contained references to Roberta Laundrie helping her son get out of prison and other unspecified matters. Reilly also revealed that the envelope had the words “burn after reading” written on it.

During a court appearance, P. Matthew Luka, a defense attorney representing the Laundrie family, acknowledged the letter’s existence. However, he contended that it was not relevant to the case as it “pre-dates Brian and Gabby’s trip, so its creation really doesn’t have any relation necessarily to the unfortunate events that unfolded thereafter.”

“I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection, but it doesn’t,” he stated. Reilly claimed the letter is undated, according to CNN reports.

The Laundry family is facing a lawsuit for causing emotional distress to the Petito family following the death of their 22-year-old daughter, Gabby, back in August 2021. Gabby and Laundrie were in a relationship at the time of the murder and had been traveling across the country, sharing their experiences on YouTube.

On September 11, Gabby was reported missing, 10 days after Laundrie had returned to his parent’s home in Florida without her, but with her van. In late September, Gabby’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and authorities determined that she had been strangled to death.

Law enforcement quickly issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection with events that took place after Gabby’s death. However, it later emerged that Laundrie had disappeared, and he was neither apprehended nor accused of any wrongdoing related to Gabby’s disappearance and death. On October 20, Laundrie’s remains, along with his backpack and notebook, were found in a Florida nature reserve, where he had taken his own life. In a confession note, Laundrie admitted to murdering Gabby.

The Petito-Laundrie case is set to begin in August.

