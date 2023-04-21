School Bus Driver Charged with 30 Counts of Child Abuse for Intentionally Slamming on Brakes

After a viral video depicted 61-year-old Colorado school bus driver Brian Fitzgerald purposely slamming the breaks of the bus in order to teach the children some kind of sick lesson, the man has been fired by the Douglas County School District of Castle Rock. The driver is facing up to 30 counts of child abuse.

Multiple students were injured during the outrageous incident. Fitzgerald, who was a substitute bus driver, performed the criminal act after becoming annoyed that he couldn’t get the kids to stay in their seats.

Bus Driver Injures Children While Trying to Discipline Them

In the video seen by thousands, which was shot with a surveillance camera on the bus, Fitzgerald can be heard saying, “You guys need to be in your seats! You guys want to see how dangerous that is?” After stopping short, some of the children are seen flying out of their seats and hitting the seat in front of them. After Fitzgerald endangered the children, he said, “Did you get that? That’s why you need to be in your seat. Turn around and sit down properly. If you guys can’t do that, you will get written up. Do you get that?”

One frightened child immediately called her parents and notified them of the incident, telling them, “The bus driver hit the brakes, and somebody got hurt so badly and is like bleeding on the cheek. We tell the bus driver, but he no care.” After this, one of the child’s parents came to talk to the driver. While speaking to the parent, Fitzgerald said, “I was coming to a stop and I hit the brakes hard because they weren’t, they were not listening. So, I’m sorry if she got hurt.”

The school district issued an official statement to KRDO, which read, “Riding a bus to and from school should be a happy, enjoyable experience for students. The behavior and actions of this bus driver are completely unacceptable. We are so grateful to the parents and the principal who reported this incident, allowing us to take swift action and ensure this driver was never again allowed behind the wheel of a DCSD bus.” Fitzgerald has a current court date set for May 12. The charges against him include 29 counts of child abuse with no injury and one count of child abuse with bodily injuries.

