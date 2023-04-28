Serial Killer Suspected Respiratory Therapist Admits to Killing 2 Patients

An ex-respiratory therapist, suspected of being a serial killer, has admitted to killing two of the nine patients that died at a hospital in Missouri several years ago.

Molly Hastings, a defense lawyer, has announced that her client, Jennifer Anne Hall, has accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter related to the deaths of Fern Franco and Coval Gann.

In 2002, three victims passed away at Hendrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Hall, 42, was initially charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Franco, 75, and David Wesley Harper, 37. However, according to Hastings, the charge concerning Harper was dropped and no other charges will be brought against Hall in relation to this case. Documentation states that the prosecution initially accused Hall of Harper’s murder over two decades ago by “administering unprescribed pharmaceuticals to him” during his hospital stay, which caused him to suffocate.

In May 2022, Hall was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Franco. She pleaded not guilty. Hall worked at the hospital between 2001 and 2002 for a period of five months. During this time, prosecutors say that 18 incidents of cardiac collapse occurred, with nine of these incidents resulting in death.

Hospital staff had their suspicions about Hall. According to prosecutors, staff found the rising rate of cardiac collapse incidents to be “medically suspicious”.

The staff members informed the police that they believed Hall had been administering succinylcholine, a medication that can paralyze the diaphragm, leading to suffocation, to patients.

“Because of Hall’s singular proximity to stricken patients, her access to pharmaceuticals which are deadly if misused, and her discovery of, and method of notifying staff of every patient’s cardiac emergency, nursing staff believed Hall was responsible for the patient deaths,” prosecutors stated.