Sex Offender Accused of Grooming, Raping and Infecting 15-Year-Old with HIV

In a horrific story out of Michigan, 55-year-old John Dushan Cole, an ex-con and sex offender, has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct after grooming a teen boy and knowingly infecting him with HIV after sexually assaulting him. Cole was previously sentenced to seven years in prison in 2013 for purposefully transmitting the disease to several adult men.

Sherrif Christopher Swanson spoke about the despicable series of events, saying, “He is one of the most vile [predators] that I’ve seen. His grooming tactics were some of the best that I’ve seen, in the worst way.”

Man Grooms Friend’s Teen Relative Before Infecting Him With HIV

Cole allegedly attended a community event in December 2022 and met one of the boy’s relatives, who he bonded with when they discovered that they share the same birthday. Swanson added, “Predators are always looking for some type of connection. That’s their grooming tactic. So they use that in order to get into where they can perform their sexual acts and take away the innocence of these individuals, and in this case, infect them with a fatal disease, in many cases.”

Cole allegedly communicated with the 15-year-old boy through text, offering him large amounts of cash if he cooperated with the predator’s deviant desires. Back in February, the unnamed family member of the boy allowed Cole to take the teen to a basketball game. It has been reported that Cole sexually assaulted the boy for the first time during that outing before taking his victim to the basketball game. Cole then assaulted the teen again at a bowling alley during a family birthday party.

After the boy’s family realized that he was being groomed by Cole, they took him to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in April to report the crimes. It was soon discovered that the teen had contracted HIV from Cole.

Cole was also arrested back in 1987 for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. After his several arrests, Cole changed his name from Johnny Peters. Cole is currently in police custody and in addition to criminal sexual conduct, he is being charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and knowingly engaging in intercourse with the intent to infect an uninformed partner with HIV.