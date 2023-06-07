Shooting at Maryland Gun Violence Victim’s Funeral Leaves One Man Dead

Two people were shot, one fatally, at the Maryland funeral of a ten-year-old victim of gun violence, according to local authorities.

Incident Details

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a shooting at the Washington National Cemetery in Prince George’s County.

On Tuesday, Maj. David Blazer of the Prince George’s County Police held a news conference to announce that police had received multiple reports of a disturbance at a cemetery shortly after 1:15 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Sadly, the man passed away.

“The adult female is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds at this point,” Blazer stated.

He added that the victims “were not directly related to the funeral of the 10-year-old,” and that authorities deducted that the shooting was “totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral.”

Blazer went on to confirm that a suspect is in custody and investigators are “looking into the circumstances of that arrest to see if it’s related.”

The authorities have not revealed the names of the victims or the alleged shooter. They have also not stated if the funeral was able to proceed after the occurrence.

Additional Details

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department reported that Arianna Davis, a 10-year-old, was tragically shot while traveling in a car with her family in Northeast Washington on May 13. Sadly, she passed away three days later on May 17.

A reward of up to $45,000 is available for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Chief Robert J. Contee III made a statement regarding the death of the 10-year-old boy.

“It breaks my heart,” he shared, “As long as we’re having the conversation about people dying as a result of illegal handguns in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, then we got a lot of work left to do.”