Survivors of Mexican Cartel Kidnapping Share Harrowing Experience

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams, two Americans who survived being kidnapped by the cartel in Matamoros, Mexico, share their story. Two of their friends were shot and killed during the ordeal, as well as a local bystander.

McGee told Cooper that she and her friends turned down a side road while trying to get to their destination when a car pulled up around them. One of the late passengers in the back of the tourists’ car reportedly exclaimed, “Don’t stop!”

Harrowing Cartel Kidnapping

Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were both fatally shot after fleeing from the back seat of their vehicle. Williams was shot in the legs but managed to survive the ordeal. After the shooting, the four friends were forced into a truck and driven to an unknown destination for questioning. Zindell died in the truck on the way to questioning, while Brown died at the destination hours later. Williams shared his horrific account of the ordeal, saying, “I could see Zindell’s back. He was hit two times and big chunks of meat was gone.”

The group was driven to a home where men in “Diablo” masks held guns to their heads and questioned them for hours. Williams, who is in a wheelchair due to his injuries, said, “They put my leg on a two-by-four and then they stitched it up… no pain medicine or nothing.” He also noted that the stitches popped the same day.

McGee also detailed the last dying moments of one of her dear friends, saying, “I talked to him the whole time… just told him I was sorry because I asked him to come with me and he just said, ‘It’s okay I’m your brother, I’m supposed to be there for you, I love you.'”

The horrific ordeal was captured on video and shared on Twitter, before ending up on international news. McGee claims that she saw one of her kidnappers watching the video, and asked him to see it. When she watched the video of herself and her friends being kidnapped, McGee burst into tears.

McGee and Williams also said that they were told to have sex with each other by cartels, but McGee claimed they were siblings and that she was pregnant. Six men have been charged with the kidnapping in Mexico.