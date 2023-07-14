Suspect Crashes Vehicle Into Home, Pins 81-Year-Old Woman Against Wall

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Pullayup, Washington, is being investigated for a possible DUI, police said.

Videos by Rare

The suspect’s vehicle not only crashed into the house, but pinned an 81-year old woman inside up against the wall. Others inside the house rush to assist the woman, who has taken to the hospital as a result of the ordeal.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The woman was asleep at the time of the accident, police said.

Officers and @CentralPierce are at the scene of a vehicle into a house in the 2100 blk of 23 St Pl SE. An 81 year old resident was struck inside the house by a suspected DUI driver. Major Collision Response Team is investigating. pic.twitter.com/GKOz5MV91g — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) July 13, 2023

The driver, 51, may have been traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the house, with officers and rescue personnel responding quickly to sort out the scene and attend to the victim.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

According to police, there was no interaction with the suspect or or any sort of chase before the car crashed into the home. In other words, the driver did this all on their own.

Investigators have not identified the suspect, or whether the suspect is a male or female.

Puyallup is located just south of Tacoma, about an hour’s drive from Seattle.