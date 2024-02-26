Teen Inmate Accused Of Murder Captured, Returned To Jail After Escape

An escaped teenage inmate accused of murdering an elderly man was captured and returned to a detention center in Richmond County, North Carolina.

Zane Cesnik, 17, escaped from the Richmond Correctional Institution on Sunday before being caught later in the day. He is back in jail.

Cesnik was charged with murder in the death of Jerry Hicks, 71, in June 2023, court records show. Hicks was found dead in his home in Wake County prior to Cesnik’s arrest.

Cesnik’s case has since been transferred from juvenile court to superior court, given the severity of the crime. He is being held without bond.

Cesnik is due back in court on March 7.

“First responders observed wounds inconsistent with a natural death. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, details will be released at the appropriate time,” Rosalia Fodera, WCSO spokesperson, wrote in an email to the Raleigh News & Observer.

The News & Observer reported about the case back on July 1.

“On Wednesday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at the home of Jerry Hicks on Old Milburnie Road in eastern Wake County, according to a news release from the WCSO,” the newspaper wrote. “Hicks’ family requested the check because they had not heard from him.”