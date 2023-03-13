Teenagers Steal More Than $40K In Calculators in High School Heist

A few questions have emerged from a story about teenagers swiping more than $40,000 worth of calculators during a series of high school robberies in New York City and Brooklyn.

Namely, what do the teens intend to do with these artifacts?

Also, why do schools have $40,000 and apparently more in calculators in the first place? Let’s just say it doesn’t add up.

Anyway, the schools indeed do have the calculators, and the teens indeed stole them, authorities said, as between one and five boys ages 15-18 reportedly broke in overnight to pull off the crime. In all, the calculators are said to be about $6,900 in value.

An ODD Heist

Much of the caper was caught on the schools’ surveillance systems. Each of the incidents has taken place over the period of several weeks, beginning Feb. 6.

Footage provided by the NYPD shows the teens using chairs and bricks to break into the schools, snag the mathematical devices, then scurry off. On a couple of occasions, the teens committed only vandalism — as they left empty-handed entering the premises.

No arrests have been made and it’s not been determined if the cops have any suspects. At least they are reporting no injuries.

“The final robbery on Tuesday earned a pair of suspects $6,000 in calculators from Legacy College Preparatory High School,” NBC New York reported. “The duo had to break glass on a third-floor classroom door to get access.”