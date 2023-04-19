Texas All-Star Cheerleaders Mistakenly Shot in Parking Lot While Trying to Enter Wrong Car

Heather Roth and Payton Washington, two young all-star cheerleaders, were shot after one of them attempted to get into a car she mistakenly assumed was her own. The incident occurred when the two girls, along with two other cheerleaders, were traveling home after cheer practice in Oak Ridge, Texas. Washington was severely injured and is recovering in the ICU, while Roth is reportedly in stable condition.

After her friends attempted to drop her off at her car in the city of Elgin, Roth approached a vehicle that looked very similar to her own. When she tried to open the car door, she noticed a man was sitting in the passenger seat and realized it was not her car.

After Roth nervously walked away from the car and reentered her friend’s vehicle, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez approached the friends. Roth reportedly rolled down the window to apologize to Rodriguez for trying to enter his car. This is when Rodriguez revealed a gun and started shooting at the girls inside the car. A third girl was also treated for injuries but is now recovered and at home. Rodriguez was taken into police custody this past Tuesday, with the incident occurring on Monday.

Shocking Shooting Incident Involving Cheerleaders

Woodlands Elite Cheer Co has set up a GoFundMe in Washington’s name, who suffered from the most severe injuries during the incident. The GoFundMe page states, “Three of our Generals and one Red Angel were viciously shot at last night in a senseless and random act of violence. Payton was shot twice and badly injured. She is stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery. Please consider helping to ease the financial burden on this family of their medical expenses. We ask that you keep our athletes in your prayers at this devastating time.”

Woodlands Elite Cheer Owner Lynne Shearer also spoke to Fox 7 Austin about the terrifying incident, saying, “It was a harrowing night for all four of those girls. [Washington] literally was born with one lung, so she from the very beginning as a baby, she wasn’t even expected to survive, let alone, excel in athletics, so she’s surpassed a lot of things already.”

