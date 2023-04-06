Three Family Members Charged with Human Smuggling and Forced Labor at Massachusetts Restaurants

A Boston father and son who allegedly used forced labor and human smuggling at their Massachusetts restaurants are facing new charges, authorities said. A third male family member is also being charged.

Jesse Moraes, 65, and Hugo Moraes, 43, owned and operated two restaurants — the Dog House Bar & Grill and Taste of Brazil. Jesse Moraes’ brother and Hugo Moraes’ uncle, Chelbe Moraes, 62, has also been charged, though he lives in Brazil.

Authorities say that the three men targeted and smuggled migrants from Brazil into the U.S., charging them anywhere from $18,000 to $22,000. Once the migrants arrived in Massachusetts, via Chelbe Moraes, Jesse and Hugo recruited them to work at their restaurants, authorities said.

The migrants allegedly received fake documents for claims of asylum or work authorization.

All of the migrants lived in apartments owned or controlled by Jesse and Hugo Moraes, and none were paid as they worked off migration debts, according to charging documents.

The migrants were forced to work long hours of manual labor and threatened with serious physical and emotional harm, as well as deportation, per CBS News.

Federal officials said all three suspects are being charged “in a superseding indictment with forced labor conspiracy,”

Both Jesse and Hugo Moraes have also been charged with forced labor and attempted forced labor. Along with that, Jesse Moraes has been charged with labor trafficking, attempted labor trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.

“This case is another stark example of the human trafficking that’s happening every single day in our country and our Commonwealth and the heinous lengths some employers go to in the pursuit of profit,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a news release announcing the charges. “It is alleged that these defendants conspired to take advantage of the American dream. … The victims, in this case, are real people with families who have taken on immeasurable risk to come to the United States, only to be met with threats of violence and oppression.”

The Dog House Bar & Grill and Taste of Brazil were raided by authorities in 2022, leading to the charges.

