Tragic Video Shows Teenagers Brutally Assaulting Marines During Memorial Day Weekend

A group of up to 40 teenagers attacked three Marines on a California beach after the Marines say they asked the teens to stop shooting off fireworks.

The incident was captured on video, showing the Marines attempting to fight back but being overtake by a large group that repeatedly kicked the Marines when they were down.

The Marines had the weekend off for the Memorial Day weekend and were spending it at San Clemente Pier Bowl.

“We told them we were Marines so they would leave — but they didn’t. They just kept going at it,” one of those attacked, Hunter Antonino, told KCAL News.

The Marines said the commotion started when they asked the teens to stop shooting off fireworks that seemed to be causing a disturbance among other beachgoers and nearby residents.

As the Marines made their way up the stairs, one of the teens ran up behind one of them and threw a sucker punch, the video revealed. The marine then dropped whatever was in his hand and charged at the offending teen.

Eventually, the Marines proved to be outnumbered, and considerably so.

The group then proceeded to kick, stomp and pour drinks on the Marines, who laid on the ground, motionless, in the fetal position as they tried to cover up. All three or the Marines are said to be OK and reportedly decided against medical treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon because of the number of suspects involved, Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told KCAL.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan added that the attack on servicemen on Memorial Day weekend was “particularly tragic.”

“Marines are always welcome here, always going to be celebrated, always taken care of,” he told KCAL.

The violence didn’t stop until an older man and woman intervened to break it up.

While the police are investigating the incident, you can bet Marines are, too. And if they decide to take action against the suspects, you had better believe more than three of them will show up.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department vowed to identify the culprits and make sure they are “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”