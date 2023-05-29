Twelve Shooting Incidents Over Memorial Day Weekend Leave Three Dead, 15 Injured in Milwaukee

No less than a dozen shootings have been reported in Milwaukee over Memorial Day weekend, resulting in three deaths and more than a dozen people injured.

Police first responded to a shooting on Friday night, which injured four teenagers, all female. One of the victims was 19-years-old, two were 18 and another was 16, police said.

Later that night, in a separate incident, a 23-year-old man died at the scene after being shot, per FOX6.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

That was followed by no less than five shooting around Milwaukee on Saturday. In the first, a man, 19, and a woman, 20, were injured. Later, another man, 23, was hurt as a result of a shooting.

Shootings in the area on Sunday left two men dead and five others injured, police said. The men who died were ages 47 and 43, FOX6 reported.

One of the Sunday shootings also involved a teenage victim, a 14-year-old male. A male suspect, 25, was later arrested.

“The violence I hear is gunshots every night,” one Milwaukee resident, Sheila Brooks, 79, told FOX6. “Constantly.”

Violent crime is up 15.6 percent in Milwaukee since 2019, according to a detailed report from Badger Institute.