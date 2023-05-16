Two Individuals Facing Charges For Playing Hitler’s Speeches on Train Intercom

Adolf Hitler hailed from Austria, but that doesn’t mean they want to claim him. They certainly don’t want to hear him.

In fact, it’s against the law to publicly recite or play recordings of Hitler’s speeches in Austria. That’s just how little they think of the guy, and understandably so.

Two people decided to do it, anyway, as a train made its way from Bregenz to Vienna. They not only played speeches from Hitler over the train’s intercom system but blared the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute as well.

Along with that, the same two individuals are also suspected to be the culprits behind recordings on two separate trains a week earlier.

Both individuals were arrested, though authorities declined to give their names. All that is known is that neither person worked for the train system.

While Austria has denounced Hitler, it does acknowledge that he came from the nation. For instance, Hitler’s childhood home near the German border is now being used as a base for charity.

Also, Austrians who fled the country during the Holocaust and were stripped of their citizenship, as a result, have been granted a return to their citizenship and heritage, as have all of their descendants.

Nazis “annexed” Austria into the Third Reich in 1938. It now has some of the world’s strictest laws against pro-Nazi activities. Yet still, some Nazi sympathizers remain.