U-Haul Driver Injures 8, Including Cop in Brooklyn Rampage

A U-Haul driver by the name of Weng Sor is in custody in Brooklyn, New York for rearing onto the sidewalks and hitting several pedestrians, one of them being a police officer.

According to investigators, Sor has a history of mental illness, but no prior arrests in the state of New York. In previous court records, he was sentenced to up to three years in prison for stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2015.

Chaos Ensues

The rampage began around 11 in the morning, with the suspect hitting someone on a moped near Bay Ridge and Fifth Avenue Parkway. This incident garnered the initial police presence, and the chase began.

For 30 minutes, law enforcement trailed the U-Haul down several streets. Along the way, the driver struck eight different people. When officers attempted to stop him on multiple occasions, he was heard shouting things like “Shoot me. I’m not stopping,” and expressing his desire to die.

The driver was finally caught and taken into custody when he attempted to travel down the Gowanus Expressway.

Storming The Streets

“It was like a tornado gone by,” eyewitness, hair salon owner Kida Rexhepi, expressed; recounting the moment she saw Sor speeding through the Brooklyn Streets.

This wasn’t his first attempt at taking his own life. Back in 2019, Sor was seen shouting and attempting to be struck by on-coming traffic. After that particular incident, he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric care.

Four of the driver’s victims suffered minor injuries, two are in serious condition, and two others are in critical condition. It is to be assumed at this time that the driver had no personal connection to the victims, nor is there any evidence of discriminatory motives.

Charges are pending at this time.