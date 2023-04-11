University of Louisville Student Under Investigation for Air Frying Live Baby Chicks

A horrific incident has occurred in Louisville, Kentucky that concerns a college student, who attends J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville, posting several disturbing videos to his Instagram story. The videos in question depict the unidentified University of Louisville student pouring seasoning onto live baby chicks before dumping them in an air fryer.

Another video posted to the young man’s Instagram story shows a chick in a microwave, while a third features a dead chick hanging upside down from the ceiling. After the shocking videos went viral on Twitter, the student in question claimed that the chicks in the video were robotic, a claim that many have dismissed as false.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Disturbing Act of Animal Cruelty

The University of Louisville is currently conducting an investigation into the heinous actions of the student. The university released an official statement regarding the incident which read, “We are aware of an off-campus incident regarding a UofL student and alleged actions of animal cruelty. We take reports of occurrences like this very seriously. After hearing about this off-campus incident, the university immediately relayed all relevant information to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.”

Many other students at the University have been greatly affected by this occurrence, and rightfully so. Sarah Devers, who is a current student at the University of Louisville, spoke to WDRB about the situation, saying, “It just gives you a grimy feeling, like I feel wrong for being able to see it.”

Animal rights advocate Rebecca Eaves also spoke to WDRB, saying that she believes that this behavior is a warning sign of something even more sinister. She said, “One thing that we always have to remember is there is a direct link from someone who will take innocent creatures and torture them. There is a direct link to other forms of cruelty, and it will escalate.”