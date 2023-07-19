Vegas Police Search Home In Relation To Tupac Shakur Murder, 27 Years Later

The famous rapper Tupac Shakur was murdered 27 years ago at a red light in Las Vegas. There has been an ongoing investigation ever since, and now the police may have a lead after searching a home nearby.

Tupac Shakur had just left a boxing match hosted at the MGM Grand with ‘Death Row Records’ president Marion Knight. According to CBS, the two left the event that fateful September night of 1996 in a black BMW. When the duo stopped at a red light on the corner of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a white Cadillac whipped up right beside the BMW.

As soon as the Cadillac pulled up it the assailants inside began to open fire on the rapper and his pal. In the chaos, Shakur was shot multiple times and died a couple days later due to the immense injuries he sustained. The issue is, no one has been arrested for the crime because the police department has had no luck finding leads.

It seems that everyone who may have witnessed it or at least had an idea of what happened have been scared out of talking. No one wants to cooperate with the police. In 2019 there was rumor that the case was solved because a man named Duane Davis, reportedly confessed being involved in the crime, however the LVMPD left the investigation open.

Only now, nearly 30 years later, have they found a potential lead with the house located in a city called Henderson, in close proximity to where the murder occurred. Unfortunately, the authorities have declined to share more saying merely: “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.” Hopefully they are hot on the trail of the perpetrators despite the investigations many years in the making.