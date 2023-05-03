Video Shows NYC Subway Passenger Using Deadly Chokehold to Restrain Unhinged Man

A now-viral video depicts an unidentified 24-year-old man putting a reportedly unhinged individual named Jordan Neely in a head-lock on the ground, resulting in 30-year-old Neely’s death. Juan Alberto Vazquez, who works as a freelance journalist, captured the disturbing situation on camera.

Vazquez opened up to the New York Post regarding how the incident initially got started, saying that Neely, “starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground.”

Fatal Incident on NYC Train

Following Neely’s speech, a young man sporting curly blonde hair and a tan jacket reportedly tackled Neely to the ground and kept him locked tight in a chokehold for about 15 minutes. The incident occurred on a northbound F train this past Monday. The video depicts the blonde man on the ground choking Neely very tightly. Neely looks like he may have been in danger, with his eyes almost bulging out of his head.

The man, who was currently unhoused and had a long history of mental illness, lost consciousness shortly after he was held on the ground. EMTs rushed to the scene, but they could not revive him. The unidentified man who held Neely in the chokehold is reportedly a marine veteran and told the New York Post, “I am not interested in answering any questions, thank you.” The young man was taken into police custody but released shortly after, but an autopsy of Neely will determine whether the man will be culpable in the vagrant’s death or not.

Vazquez explained his mixed emotions regarding the fatal incident he witnessed, saying, “None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying. We thought he just passed out or ran out of air. I think that in one sense it’s fine that citizens want to jump in and help. But I think as heroes we have to use moderation. This would never have happened if the police had shown up within five minutes. Then we’d be talking about a true hero. It’s complicated.”

