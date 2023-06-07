Video Shows Teens Assaulting 7-Eleven Clerks for Denying Cigar Sale to Minor

Police in Mesquite, Texas, are on the lookout for a group of teenagers who attacked two 7-Eleven cashiers after one of them refused the sale of a cigar to an underage girl.

After the girl was denied, she reportedly left the store, only to return with a group of teenage friends. That is when the all-out assault on the two female employees began, police said.

The incident was captured on cell phone video — which will certainly help authorities in their search for suspects — and has been released to news outlets.

According to police, at least eight people entered the store. All are believed to be minors. Some were seen throwing items at the employees. Others threw punches.

“This is an absolute senseless act of violence,” Mesquite Police Dept. Lt. Brandon Picketts told Fox 4.

Mesquite police are reviewing 7-Eleven surveillance footage as part of the investigation. A silver Dodge SUV is considered to be one of the suspect vehicles, Fox 4 reported.

Each of the female employees reportedly suffered minor injuries.