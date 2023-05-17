Woman Arrested After Cocaine Fell Out of Her Fake Pregnant Belly

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing drug trafficking charges after law officials discovered that Mitchem was hiding pounds of cocaine inside of a fake pregnant belly she was wearing. The couple was pulled over during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in South Carolina after it was reported that they were “zigzagging in between lanes” and at risk of causing accidents on the road.

The incident occurred back on April 12. Officials stated that “more than 1500 grams” were confiscated from the accused during the traffic stop. The Anderson County Sherrif’s Office posted a photo of the fake belly to Facebook accompanied by the caption “Deputies found a suspect trying to disguise drugs in the most unusual way! A woman was ‘carrying’ a large amount of cocaine taped behind this rubber pregnancy belly.” The post also included the mugshots of both culprits.

Police Find Pounds of Cocaine Inside of Woman’s Fake Stomach

After police pulled over Miller and Mitchem, questions were asked about her pregnancy. According to officials, both Miller and Mitchem “gave conflicting information about her due date… As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.”

Mitchem is suspected of being a drug dealer who purposely wears a fake belly to make herself appear as an innocent mom-to-be to others around her. This is not the first time a situation of this nature has occurred. In 2019, one man was arrested for trying to smuggle over a pound of cocaine through the Josep Tarradellas Airport in Barcelona, Spain. This year in Ecuador, nine pounds of cocaine were found hidden inside a shipment of bananas.

Miller and Mitchem are both being charged with trafficking over 400 grams of cocaine. Both perpetrators are currently in police custody. Both were denied bond, and do not currently have court cases set.

