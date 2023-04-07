Woman Arrested For Having Sex With Dog: ‘Threatened to Do It’

Despicable news comes out of Myrick, Mississippi concerning a woman committing sex acts with a German Shepard. Mississippi police revealed that Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, had intercourse with the animal, a heinous act that was filmed and uploaded onto Snapchat. Although, Frazier claims she was “threatened to do it.”

According to an arrest affidavit, “Frazier admitted she was the one in the video but stated she was forced to do it.” Frazier claims that she is paid by dangerous people to make sex tapes and that they threatened her into performing this horrific act.

Woman Forced To Commit Heinous Act

Fraizer, who was arrested this past Wednesday, told police that she did not consciously choose to perform sex acts with the animal, and if she didn’t comply with her employers, she was scared of what would happen to her. JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter spoke about Fraizer’s statement, saying, “There is no evidence of that claim, but we are investigating it.”

Carter added, “So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.” Reportedly, two unknown men were found at the home where Frazier was arrested, but it is not known if they have been questioned. Police are currently investigating whether Fraizer’s claims are true.

Multiple dogs that were found at the home were all confiscated by police, and are hopefully off to find loving homes. The videos that featured the repulsive acts were apparently filmed back in February and may have been sold on the internet overseas.

Fraizer is currently being charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty. Carter further spoke about the nightmarish incident, saying, “We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before. There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.”