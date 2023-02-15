Woman Charged in 2022 Dismemberment Case Attacks Attorney at Competency Hearing

A Florida woman who allegedly murdered and dismembered a 25-year-old man last February physically attacked her lawyer while they were in court for a competency hearing. In the video that was obtained by ABC 7, 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is seen lunging at her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in a Brown County Circuit courtroom.

He then attempts to restrain her as a nearby Deputy then intervenes and manages to pull the woman to the ground. She quickly tried to break free by scooting backward and later wrapped her legs around the deputy. That’s when two more deputies come in, and the woman is seen later sitting against a wall before police officers escort her out.

Several other deputies were called to the courtroom during the altercation, ABC affiliate WBAY reported. An officer is then heard over a scanner saying, “they need a code 3 in Branch two, wrestling with Schabusiness.”

Schabusiness later asked about what had happened as deputies told her, “You went off on your attorney, Taylor. You went crazy on your attorney.”

Taylor Schabusiness Lashes Out

Before the attack, Jolly had asked a judge for a two-week extension in order to give a defense expert time to speak about whether or not she was incompetent for trial. The judge quickly decided to push back the trial to May, and Tuesday’s competency hearing was then postponed until March 6th, the date the trial was supposed to begin.

Holly’s law firm, Brabazon Law Office LLC, told People it can’t make a statement on the incident due to legal reasons. Jolly requested to withdraw from the case shortly after. Schabusiness, who was previously charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault, is reportedly said to plead not guilty by insanity. She has had several evaluations since in order to see if she is mentally fit for trial.

At around 3:00 a.m. on February 23, 2022, police had responded to a call after Shad Tyrion’s mother discovered her son severed head inside a bucket in the basement. A criminal complaint at that time stated that police found Schabusiness at her home, where she had dried blood on her clothes. In her van, they also allegedly located a Crock-Pot that contained what the complaints stated were, “additional human body parts including legs.”

She allegedly went on to tell Green Bay Police that she and Thyrion had smoked meth while spending the day together. Back at the residence of Thyrion’s mother, police had recovered the head and a “ male organ” in a bucket, and in a separate storage tote, an upper torso. There they also recovered some knives.

Police said that they believe Tyrion was strangled before his body was mutilated, per the suspect’s alleged account. She allegedly wanted to tell police that she didn’t mean to kill him But enjoyed the choking and continued to do it.

“Scha Business responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body,” according to the complaint. It added, “Scha Business stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade.”

“The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense,” Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders stated in court last year. The bond for Schabusiness was set at $2 million in cash.

