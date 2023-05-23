Woman Goes on Rampage, Keys More Than 400 Cars at Dealerships and Causes Over $500k in Damages

If you can’t get the keys to the car, the next best thing is keying the car.

That’s not really true, but one Canadian woman sure seemed to think it was OK.

As a video released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed, the woman went on a car-keying rampage at two separate dealerships, scratching up more than 400 vehicles and causing more than $500,000 in damages.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The video shows a woman wearing glasses, a beanie, a surgical mask and gloves as she walks through the dealership parking lots at night and uses a tool to scratch the vehicles’ surfaces. She even appeared to look up at the security camera at one point.

Then she continued on with her business.

Woman Keys More Than 400 Cars

The two dealerships are located about a mile apart. At one of them, the woman carried an umbrella to shield herself from the rain as she kept right on keying.

Police have yet to identify the woman in the video.

They said she is a white female between the ages of 40 and 50, with shoulder-length blonde hair and a heavy build. She is believed to be driving a 2008-2013 Ford Escape.

The key to success? It appears keeping keys away from this particular female would be a good start.