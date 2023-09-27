26-Year-Old Tech CEO Found Killed In Apartment

Living a life dedicated to helping others, 26-year-old Pava LaPere was one of the leading entrepreneurs in Baltimore. Sadly, Pava was found killed in her apartment on Monday morning.

As reported by CBS of Baltimore, the young CEO was gaining serious traction with her company she co-founded: EcoMap. The company was designed to digitally map out industry ecosystems connecting communities. Due to Pava’s effort and the hard work of her team, EcoMap is currently worth $7 million.

The Daily Mail reported that Pava was recognized as Baltimore’s 40 Under 40, and Maryland’s 25 Under 25 for innovation, along with Forbes 30 Under 30 for Social Impact.

Young Baltimore Tech CEO Found Killed In Apartment

It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the passing of our CEO, Pava LaPere. We'll honor her legacy; please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/W8PKWOCKt3 — EcoMap Technologies | The Ecosystem Company (@EcoMapTech) September 26, 2023

It has come with shock and deep sadness that Pava was found dead in her apartment. The police were alerted to the apartment with a missing person call on Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the kind-hearted woman dead on the floor. The police shared that Pava’s body showed signs of experiencing blunt-force trauma.

EcoMap shared their condolences: “The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time.”

They added: “Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.”

It is a shame to lose such a dear individual, Pava will be missed. Our prayers go out to her family and loved ones.

The police have not found the perpetrator yet, but an investigation is underway.