Youth Pastor Accused of Filming Women and Girls in Church Shower

A former South Carolina youth pastor has been arrested and charged on accusations that he illegally filmed at least six women and girls as they showered. Some of the victims were as young as 14 years old, per reports.

Videos by Rare

Daniel Mayfield, 35, has been charged with five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism. He was denied bail.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred at Gowensville Baptist Church in Landrum, S.C., where Mayfield had been working as a student pastor, according to WCSC.

Greenfield admitted to filming the women, deputies said, as he allegedly set up and recorded video inside the women’s restroom on at least three occasions dating back to July 2022.

Officials say they believe Greenfield acted alone and no one else at the church was aware of his alleged filming.

“You would never think someone you know – that’s like a family, because that’s what our church is, it’s like a family – you would never think something so devastating would happen in that little circle of people,” Gowensville church member Isabella Godfry told WYFF News 4.

Daniel Mayfield Arrested

Gowensville Baptist released a statement saying that “leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”

Mayfield reportedly admitted to filming one woman from outside her mother’s house as she took a shower. Police said the woman indicated she noticed a light outside the window while showering and when she looked out, she saw Mayfield standing alone in her mother’s backyard.

That led to a search of Mayfield’s phone, which police say revealed he had filmed no less than five other young women at the church, including children. Mayfield recorded videos inside the church on at least three occasions, police added.

A parent of one of the alleged victims told a magistrate judge during Mayfield’s appearance that the former pastor should not be released after the church families “entrusted him with our children.”

“He took advantage of them in a vulnerable situation,” the parent added. “And this is not just a one-time deal. It seems to be going on much longer. We don’t feel like he needs to be released for any reason.”

Read More: Teenagers Caught Smashing Angel Statue at Queens Church