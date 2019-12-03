It’s the most wonderful time of the year. ABC has just announced the classic holiday movie, A Charlie Brown Christmas, is set to air on Thursday, December 5, 2019! Time to celebrate the holidays with the peanuts gang. The one-hour “Peanuts” Christmas special will include a digitally remastered version of the 1965 classic, as well as other Christmas stories by “Charlie Brown“ creator Charles M. Schulz.

The one-hour Emmy Award-winning Peanuts special features Charlie Brown complaining about the overwhelming materialism that he sees all around him during the Christmas season. That’s when little Lucy suggests he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown obviously accepts, but it proves to be quite a frustrating struggle. He then attempts to restore “the proper spirit with a “forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails” and needs Linus’ help to learn the real meaning of Christmas.

Did you know the special was sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company? It was written over a period of several weeks and produced in only six months. Directors then decided to take an unconventional route by hiring child actors. The voice cast includes Peter Robbins as Charlie Brown, Christopher Shea as Linus Van Pelt, Tracy Stratford as Lucy, Cathy Steinberg as Sally Brown, and Bill Melendez as Snoopy.

The holiday special received ver high ratings and acclaims from critics and has won both an Emmy and a Peabody Award. It then became an annual presentation in the US, airing every Christmas season since its debut. Safe to say A Charlie Brown Christmas paved a beautiful way for the series of peanut television holiday specials and films.

Other famous Charlie Brown specials include Charlie Brown’s All-Stars!, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, You’re in Love, Charlie Brown, He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown, It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown, and Play It Again, Charlie Brown to name a few.

Time to cozy up, grab your favorite blanket and watch some good ol’ nostalgic Charlie Brown! Happy holidays!