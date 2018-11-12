Good grief! Mark your calendars with a big Snoopy sticker. The holiday special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is coming to a small screen near you, so grab a slice of pumpkin pie, turn on the fireplace, and set your DVR to enjoy this 1973 classic. The whole Peanuts gang will premiere on ABC on November 21st at 7 P.M.

The half-hour special features Charlie Brown setting up his very own Thanksgiving to share with his friends Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Sally, Marcie, and Snoopy. Charlie enlists the help of Snoopy and Woodstock in the kitchen, however, the two helpers seem to cause more havoc than calmness. The Thanksgiving dinner-turned-disaster ends with Snoopy and Woodstock serving the entire gang popcorn and toast instead of turkey.

The special is the tenth prime-time television special, following The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas based on Charles M. Schultz’s comic strip, Peanuts. The cast includes Todd Barbee as Charlie Brown, Robin Kohn as Lucy, Stephen Shea as Linus, Hilary Momberger as Sally, Kip DeFaria as Peppermint Patty, Jimmy Ahrens as Marcie and Robin Reed as Franklin.

Make sure to stay tuned after the airing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, because closely following is the second cartoon, This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers. The episode, which is a part of an eight-part animated series back in 1988, follows the Peanuts gang as they tell the story of the 1620 Mayflower voyage from England to the new world. At the end of the episode, the gang enjoys the feast of Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Thanksgiving special. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving first premiered on CBS on November 20, 1973, and continued to be aired every year on CBS until 2000. Then in 2001, ABC bought the rights and have been airing the special since. So make sure to tune in this year with a big bowl of jelly beans and toast.