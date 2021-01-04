In 1981, Jimmy Stewart showed all pet owners that he was cooler than all of them by going on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and reading a poem that he wrote about his dog. The poem allegedly even made the late-night host cry.

Jimmy Stewart And His Dog Beau

Jimmy Stewart was prominently known from It’s A Wonderful Life, but he also had taken up writing poetry. While he didn’t specifically say what happened to his beloved dog on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, the poem was known for not only bringing show host Johnny Carson to tears, but also the rest of America. And this is what had happened, according to Why We Love the Dogs We Do by Stanley Coren:

“While shooting a movie in Arizona, Stewart received a phone call from Dr. Keagy, his veterinarian, who informed him that Beau was terminally ill, and that [Stewart’s wife] Gloria sought his permission to perform euthanasia. Stewart declined to give a reply over the phone, and told Keagy to ‘keep him alive and I’ll be there.’ Stewart requested several days’ leave, which allowed him to spend some time with Beau before granting the doctor permission to euthanize the sick dog. Following the procedure, Stewart sat in his car for 10 minutes to clear his eyes of tears. Stewart later remembered: ‘After [Beau] died there were a lot of nights when I was certain that I could feel him get into bed beside me and I would reach out and pat his head. The feeling was so real that I wrote a poem about it and how much it hurt to realize that he wasn’t going to be there any more.'”

Super sad, whether you’re a dog lover or (God forbid) not.

Jimmy Stewart Reading His Touching Poem About His Dog Beau

Here is the transcription of the poem, for those who prefer to read.

“A Dog Named Beau” By Jimmy Stewart