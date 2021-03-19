It’s no secret that Adam Sandler and Chris Farley were best friends. The two young comedians met as cast members on Saturday Night Live in 1990 and their connection was instant. In fact, Sandler illustrates the moment vividly in a musical tribute to his late friend:
1990’s ‘SNL’
In the year 1990 castmates Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Julia Sweeney, and Tim Meadows joined Saturday Night Live. Years of silly laughs ensued as the bro-pack came to define a new, ridiculous, and crude era in late-night comedy, complete with spin-off films. The rookie actors became clearly close friends; SNL alums Schneider, Spade, and Sandler still collaborate together frequently. But noticeably, there’s one jocular soul now missing from this iconic group. Chris Farley died of a drug overdose in 1997 when he was just 33 years old.
‘Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh’
In 2018, Adam Sandler made a triumphant return to stand-up with the thoughtful, and often musical, Netflix special 100% Fresh. The set included a surprise, touching tribute to Chris Farley. Lines like We’d tell him “Slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy“/ He said “Those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy” that balance Farley’s goofy legacy with the sad history of legendary funnymen gone too soon.
Adam Sandler Hosts ‘SNL’
Adam Sandler performed the Chris Farley tribute song from 100% Fresh when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2019. Set to colorful clips of Farley’s various performances, Sandler became clearly emotional on the 30 Rock stage which they once shared together. Seriously, watch that video and try not to cry. Then take a look below at Sandler’s detailed lyrics which best capture the story of his and Farley’s relationship.
The Farley Song
The first time I saw him he was sweeter than honey
Plaid jacket and belt too tight, he wasn’t even being funny
Then he cartwheeled around the room and slow-danced with the cleaning lady
He was an one man party
You know I’m talkin’ about, I’m talkin’ about my friend Chris Farley
On a Saturday Night my man would always deliver
Whether he was the Bumblebee Girl or livin’ in a van down by the river
He loved the Bears and Ditka, danced at Chippendale’s with Swayze
When they replaced his coffee with Folgers he went fuckin’ crazy
The sexiest Gap Girl and Meatloaf in the band
Without him there’d be no Lunch Lady in Lunch Lady Land
You know I’m thinkin’ about, I’m thinkin’ about my boy Chris Farley
After a show he’d drink a quart of Jack Daniels then stick the bottle right up his ass
But hungover as hell that Catholic boy always showed up to morning mass
We’d tell him “Slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy”
He said “Those guys are my heroes, that’s all fine and dandy”
I ain’t making that shit up, that’s the truth about my boy Chris Farley
I saw him in the office crying with his headphones on
Listening to a KC And The Sunshine Band song
I said “Buddy, how the hell is that makin’ you so sad?”
Then he laughed and said “Just thinkin’ about my dad”
The last big hang we had was at Timmy Meadows’ wedding party
We laughed our balls off all night long, all because of Farley
But a few months later the party came to an end
We flew out to Madison to bury our friend
Nothing was harder than sayin’ goodbye
Except watching Chris’s father have his turn to cry
Hey buddy, life’s moved on but you still bring us so much joy
Make my kids laugh with your YouTube clips or Tommy Boy
And when they ask me who’s the funniest guy I ever knew
I tell ’em hands down without a doubt it’s you
Yeah, I miss hanging out watching you trying to get laid
But most of all I miss watching you f*ck with Spade
You’re a legend like you wanted but I still wish you were here with me
And we were getting on a plane to go shoot Grown Ups 3
Yeah, life ain’t the same without you boy
And that’s why I’m singin’ about, I’m singin’ about my friend Chris Farley
And if we make enough noise, maybe he’ll hear us
Give it up for the great Chris Farley
