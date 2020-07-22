In a tireless battle with pancreatic cancer, while dealing with COVID-19 sending everyone away from their jobs into their homes, host Alex Trebek celebrates his 80th birthday today.

The Jeopardy! longtime game show host has been hosting the game show since 1984, but was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. According the American Cancer Society, “there is a five-year survival rate of 9% for pancreatic cancer across all stages on average,” but Trebek also explained to Good Morning America that he doesn’t plan on stopping until he can no longer host.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has also limited his time on the show, the last Daytime Emmy Award winner for “Outstanding Game Show Host” jokingly named a specific person who he thought would be the perfect jeopardy successor: the beloved Betty White.

White actually has an incredible background as a game show host, but Trebek joked with Good Morning America, “I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier.” He continued to explain that he and the 98-year-old have been long time friends.

On the game show’s official Twitter account, Trebek explained in a video tweet what’s next for the show, along with giving health updates that detail how he’s doing well with cancer treatment, and what he’s been up to during quarantine. He had been writing his memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections on my life,” and it’s set to come out on July 21st, available on Amazon. Pancreatic cancer is definitely not slowing this guy down at all.

CNN attempted reaching out to Trebek’s representatives for any comments, but have heard nothing back. I wish Alex Trebek all the greatness and health for him, but I also think Betty White would be the perfect successor. Her experience and wit are perfect for this specific job, and she might want to consider seriously if that’s something she would do in the near future.