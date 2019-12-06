The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is not only one of the world’s most famous bodybuilders, former governor of California, and a Hollywood actor, but he is also the father of five children who have largely lived lives away from the public eye. Through social media, we have been slowly been introduced to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons and daughters all grown up.

Arnold’s ex-wife and mother of his children is journalist Maria Shriver. She is the niece of John F. Kennedy. The couple was together for eight years before getting married. They continue to raise their family in a close-knit manner even though the couple is no longer together.

Their oldest child is Katherine Schwarzenegger. At the age of nineteen, she wrote a help book called Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back. She graduated from USC in 2012 and wrote another book called I Just Graduated . . . Now What? in 2014. She is now 29 and married to Chris Pratt, post his first divorce from Anna Farris. Katherine also does charity work hoping to prevent animal cruelty.

Advertisement

The second oldest Schwarzenegger is his other daughter, Christina Schwarzenegger. She is a year younger than Katherine. Christina graduated from her mother’s alma mater, Georgetown. Last year, she co-produced a Netflix documentary about Adderall addiction in the workplace and on college campuses, “Take Your Pills”. She is now working at Goop as an assistant editor.

Christopher Schwarzenegger is 21, born on September 27, 1997. He went to the University of Michigan and is keeping a low profile. When he was 13, he suffered a major surfing accident while boogie-boarding off the coast of Malibu. He had a collapsed lung, broken bones and broken ribs. Luckily, his family was there to help him through the pain.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick is 25 years old. While he graduated in 2016 from USC with a business degree, he wants to be an actor. Patrick has already been in two movies, Grown Ups 2 and Midnight Sun. His first leading role was opposite successful star Bella Thorne in 2018, starring in Midnight Sun. He is also signed with LA Models, which he plans to do campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Armani. He previously stated he hopes to raise awareness of his clothing company by taking on high-profile modeling shops.

Last but not least, Joseph Baena is 21 and is the son of Arnold and Mildred Patricia Baena, who was the family’s housekeeper at the time he and Shriver were together. He’s just graduated from Pepperdine University and trains with his father regularly in hopes of becoming a bodybuilder like his father. According to several sources, all four children he shares with Shriver aren’t necessarily close to him.