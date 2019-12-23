Imagine having so much money that it wouldn’t even be a problem if you accidentally misplace $100,000, because to you it’s just a penny. Meet Bernard Arnault, the 3rd richest person in the world. Turns out LVMH, the owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, made $82 billion in market value in 2019, which is the most among European stocks. Basically, this would amount to a gain of about $39 billion for one of the region’s richest man who owns nearly half the company.

According to Business Insider, Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index showed that since the beginning of the year, his fortune rose by $31.4 billion. The CEO of LVMH is now worth an estimated $100 billion and is the richest person in Europe.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault was (briefly) the world’s richest person today https://t.co/Sw5vMm2e7i by @KristinStoller pic.twitter.com/2JCS59A8LD — Forbes (@Forbes) December 16, 2019

So, what exactly is this man so rich and what did he do to get here. Well, LVMH is a “family-fun group” that strives to ensure the long-term development of each of its houses in keeping with its heritage, identity, and expertise. Basically, they are a company that owns a lot of other companies, including Benefit Cosmetics, Kat Von D Beauty, Sephora, Dom Perignon, Marc Jacobs, Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co., Krug, Moet Hennessy, Givenchy Parfumes, I can go on and on and on. The company also has over 150,000 employees worldwide.

Anyways, it doesn’t matter, all you have to know is this French man is insanely rich, and it’s insulting to even think about it. To break it all down for you this man basically earned $107,000,000 per day in 2019. Yes, per day. But wait, it gets better once you break that insane number down. Just to call you poor a little bit more, this man earned $4,458,333 per hour, $74,305 per minute, $1,238 per second.

Real Time Net Worth (US$ Billion) $109.0bn 🇺🇸Jeff Bezos $106.8bn 🇺🇸Bill Gates $104.4bn 🇫🇷Bernard Arnault & family $87.2bn 🇺🇸Warren Buffett Advertisement $74.6bn 🇺🇸Mark Zuckerberg $70.3bn 🇪🇸Amancio Ortega $67.9bn 🇺🇸Larry Ellison $60.9bn 🇺🇸Larry Page Source: Forbes pic.twitter.com/EHv4lkk3N3 — XGo Hub (@xgohub) December 10, 2019

Yeah, you can go cry now. I mean that’s what I did, I passed out and then I cried because this is insane. $1,238 per second, are you kidding me? Imagine having so much money that you don’t even know how or where to spend it. This is probably a serious problem for this man. Here I am debating on whether I should get guacamole on my Chipotle bowl.

This man is probably just chillin’ somewhere in France, buying all the luxury goods, and goes to all the fancy restaurants that he doesn’t even know where else to go because he’s gone to them all. I don’t even want to break down Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos’s daily earnings or net worth because then that’s going to be even more devastating. I’m just going to go cry now and think about how this man is making $107 million per day. I hate billionaires.